Shy’m in Profiling: it reveals to the photos from the series !

Shy’m has taken its first steps as an actress in the series Profiling ! She played the role of Elisa bergman, a criminologist.

Shy m renews her career ! Known to be a singer, dancer but also a former coach in The Voice, Tamara Marthe (his real name) tries her hand as an actress. MCE tells you more !

How many singers losing their microphone to play the comedy ? Shy’m is certainly not the first ! In fact, the latter is carrying out a child’s dream : being on the small screen. And it is in Profiling, the police series broadcast on Tf1, she holds her first role !

It is in the season 10 as the artist, which has won Dancing With The Stars, will make his first steps as an actress ! In fact, the spectators will attend the meeting between the Commander Rocher (Philippe Bas) and Elisa Bergman (Shy’m), a woman suspected in the temperament of fire !

For fans of Profiling, it will still take some patience before discovering this new intrigue. The season 10 will be aired on march 12. In order to pass the time, Shy’m unveils a few memories of the shoot.

Shy m to start on the small screen

In an interview, Tamara Marthe had confided in his new activity. “When I knew that I was taken to interpret the role of Elisa Bergman in Profiling, I followed three weeks of coaching. Then, the shooting started and I realized pretty quickly that the comedy really appealed to me , despite the doubts and anxieties. “

In effect, the interpreter of Elisa Bergman had some difficulties during the shooting. The latter is found destabilized during her scene of her naked. Despite this ordeal, Shy’m in wonderful memories ! To prove it, she posts two pictures of the series. The fans love it !

Very looking forward to see on the small screen, Shy’m post a shot where we see her desperate. Another where she smiles, the sides of a child. This one says ” I am impatient to be tomorrow… “ In fact, the season 10 is released on the 29th of February in Belgium ! In any case, everyone is eager to return to it in the series. ” ‘t stress, you are going to be amazing I’m sure 😏 “, says a subscriber.