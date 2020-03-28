Shy’m: it delivers all the secrets about her nude scene in Profiling

Share on Facebook

We all know Shy’m as a singer for years and just recently it’s discovered as an actress in the series Profiling !

When the announcement came out, the fans of Shy m were delighted ! In addition to being able to listen to it, they will be able to discover it in Profiling. A great change in the life of the young woman ! MCE TV tells you more !

Thus, Shy’m is now a part of the flagship series for TF1. Since the beginning of the season 10 of Profiling, it embodies Elisa Bergman. This is the new recruit to the sides of commander Thomas Rock.

Through this new role, the famous singer enchants his fans. They are many to greet her acting and the character she interprets. With Philippe Bas, they form a beautiful team.

In episode 4 of season 10, Shy’m appears bare. So as it stands in the woods, she’s playing a scene completely naked. A scene that has surprised his fans. She confided to this topic.

The magazine Télé Loisirs has interviewed the beautiful brunette. She spoke about her apprehension to play one scene naked and her shyness. But in the end, she was so daring and on the shoot, everything went well.

In the last episode of Profiling, Shy m appears bare !

Thus, Shy’m has explained that it considered this experience as a real challenge. Accustomed to the red carpet where it is often very sexy, she is still very shy. This scene, so it was not obvious for her to turn.

She said : “Even if you feel that I am completely depraved in my videos, that I can be very sexy in DALS, it is far from what I had to turn in this scene “.

Shy’m, therefore, would have been able to deny this scene. But the young woman preferred the play to stay ” in the service of history “. As well, she agreed to turn it with “a cache-sex and caches nipples ” she explains.