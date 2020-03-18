Sick coronavirus Olga Kurylenko told about the treatment

Famous Hollywood actress Olga Kurylenko infected with coronavirus, told how treated at home in London. On his page in Instagram a native of Berdyansk said that already feels much better, the fever went down. Test COVID-19 did to her in the hospital where she was brought with high fever. The procedure is very simple — swabbed in the throat. The actress explained why she refused hospitalization.

“Because hospitals are full and only taking people who are struggling with death. I was told that if it gets worse to call again in the ambulance”, — said Kurylenko. She also added that taking antipyretics, and now strengthens the body with vitamins. Olga went to the amendment.

Bond girl (Kurylenko played in the movie “quantum of solace”) is not, where he could catch COVID-19.

“Where I contracted the coronavirus? It is impossible to ascertain since it could be anywhere! It on surfaces. I could open the door and catch it with the door handles. The week my temperature was 38-38,5. Today it has decreased,” — says the actress and thanked everyone for their support.

In Ukraine with a suspected coronavirus were hospitalized well-known musician Valery harchishin. His test came back negative, the leader of the “Drugo RCI” treated for pneumonia at a private clinic.

And cases of coronavirus Tom Hanks was already discharged from the hospital.

