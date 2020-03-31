Sick coronavirus Placido Domingo made a statement

The famous Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo, who was hospitalized with mers, has been discharged from hospital and continues treatment at home. 79-year-old tenor has become better, he is in isolation with his family.

Placido Domingo said about his health on his page in Facebook. He assured that he feels well and thanked the doctors for their timely help. And he asks everyone to stay home and not expose themselves to danger.

“In social networks and in the press, was spread a lot of confusing and incorrect information about my current health status. I’m home and feeling good. Fortunately, from the very first symptom I as might, under supervision of a physician who, given my age, suspected infection COVID-19, and it helped me a lot. Now I continue treatment and rest. I think of those suffering and those working to save lives. I thank you all for your affection and once again I recommend everyone to stay safe at home. I’ll see you soon. Placido” — written by Placido Domingo.

Recall that the coronavirus was picked up earlier actress of Ukraine Olga Kurylenko, Ivanna Sakhno. In the hospital in Moscow with COVID-19 is Lev Leshchenko. Igor Nikolaev’s test was negative, but the singer remains in the hospital with pneumonia.

