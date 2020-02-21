Sigmund Freud became a detective in the trailer for the new series from Netflix

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Зигмунд Фрейд стал детективом в трейлере нового сериала от Netflix

Netflix presented a trailer for the new series “Freud”, which will tell the story of the detective Sigmund Freud.

The project is not biographical is a fictional story about a young psychologist who has to solve a crime with a strong occult flavor. The action takes place in Vienna of the late nineteenth century.

Starring in the show performed Robert Finster, George Frederick and Ella Rumpf.

Premiere of “Freud” is scheduled for March 23, 2020.

As previously reported, the new film in which Sophia Loren plays a Holocaust survivor and woman, will be released on Netflix

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article