Sigmund Freud became a detective in the trailer for the new series from Netflix

Netflix presented a trailer for the new series “Freud”, which will tell the story of the detective Sigmund Freud.

The project is not biographical is a fictional story about a young psychologist who has to solve a crime with a strong occult flavor. The action takes place in Vienna of the late nineteenth century.

Starring in the show performed Robert Finster, George Frederick and Ella Rumpf.

Premiere of “Freud” is scheduled for March 23, 2020.

