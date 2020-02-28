“Silent place 2” predict impressive start

The starting fees of sci-Fi movie “Silent place 2” in North America may exceed the charges of the first part. As suggested by the publication Deadline, in its first weekend tape can earn more than $ 60 million. Thus, it will be improved results demonstrated original ribbon.

Recall that “Quiet place” has become one of the main phenomena of 2018. With production budget of only $ 17 million, the picture has collected at home over 150 million dollars and world’s fees exceeded $ 340 million. The film claimed the prestigious awards, including “Oscar”.

In the second part the main character Evelyn, daughter Regan, son of Marcus and baby face “with the horrors of the outside world.” They have to take the risk and go in the dark, and in the process of their journey they realize that the frightening creatures that hunt by sound, not the only threats lurking outside their farm.

The film “a Quiet place” will be presented spectators in March 2020. Directed by the Creator of the first part John Krasinski, the main role once again played his wife Emily blunt.