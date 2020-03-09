Silkeborg vs Aarhus live streaming free for the Danish Superliga

Silkeborg vs Aarhus. Forecast for the match of the championship of Denmark (March 9, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match without spectators, where Silkeborg will host Aarhus in the Danish championship on March 9. Who will prevail? – the answer is in this material.

Silkeborg

” Silkeborg ” unable to tune into this year’s championship, which the team led early in the playoffs of the relegation zone, but not the last place in the standings say anything else other than of systematic problems in the team game.

Over the entire season, the “ red-white ” won two victories and conceded the most goals in Denmark – 50 goals. In the last round, the hosts played the world against Odense (1: 1), for which we made a prediction .

Today , Matsson , Dahi and Shkodran will not enter the field .

Aarhus

The five-time Danish champion for 22 rounds got 40 points and settled down in third position, almost solving the issue of reaching the playoffs. The “ whites ” have 12 victories and the second best defense line in the league – 23 goals conceded.

A week ago, the “ city ​​team” in their field parted with the world with “Hobro” (0: 0).

Today , there are three players in the Aarhus Infirmary – Duncan, Links and Uelsgard.

Statistics

Silkeborg won the championship in only 1 of the last 9 matches

Aarhus won 8 of their last 10 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Silkeborg (4: 3)

Forecast

The outsider has become one of the few teams this season who managed to beat Aarhus . Guests have good motivation to close the issue from the playoffs, which they are quite able to use.

Our forecast is the victory of Aarhus and we put on it through BC Betting League with a coefficient of 1.79