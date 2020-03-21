Simon Rex was offered money for lies about affair with Meghan Markle

Spouse Prince Harry Meghan Markle does not hide the fact that her life is plagued by the British press, which is constantly watching her and releases fake stories. The couple even sued the tabloids, but in the end decided to resign and leave the Royal family.

And recently American actor Simon Rex admitted that the British tabloids offered him a cash reward for lying about the affair with Megan Markle.

According to 45-year-old star, he was offered 70 thousand dollars for the fact that he lied about his relationship with ex-actress. Rex also admitted that they have never had an affair — they are only a few times together spent time and went on one date.

“Nothing happened between us. We never even kissed a boy. One day we were hanging out, but it didn’t seem like a date. I just met her for a TV show, and we had lunch. That’s all. When this became known, a couple of British tabloids offered me a lot of money so I lied that we supposedly had sex. I refused, because I believe that I have no right to lie and embarrass the Royal family,” said the actor Hollywood Raw.