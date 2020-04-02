Since the end of March all Russian companies supplying oil at a loss

Wednesday, April 1, it became known that since the end of March all Russian oil exporters operate at a loss. This was announced by the international price Agency Argus. It analyzes the situation in the energy and commodity markets around the world.

It turned out that the unprecedented drop in world oil prices has led to the fact that transportation costs, payment of export duties and other costs incurred by Russian companies supplying oil to customers in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean region, exceeded the average price of Russian export blend Urals.

Argus cites the evidence of the following figures. As of March 30 quotation “FIP Urals West Siberia FORMULA” amounted to minus 1 007 thousand rubles per ton. The next day, March 31, the quote was already minus 1 thousand 200 rubles per ton!

The fact that the delivery is FIP involves the delivery of oil by the seller directly to the pipeline at their own expense. And on 30 March, the price of Urals has fallen to 16.2 per barrel. It’s lowest level since 1999!

“The situation has caught many market participants, as their prices on oil supply contracts both annual and short-term based on the value of the formula within one month of delivery”, — stressed Argus. To refuse the delivery will be followed by large fines, and then the losses will be even greater. So we have Russian companies to fulfil their obligations on such terms.

Recall, April 1 expired deal of the OPEC+, which in the past few years, a consistent decline in oil production by OPEC countries and Russia. Because of short-sighted positions of Moscow to extend the Treaty failed. Started this oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which automatically was drawn all the OPEC countries and they are not alone. For the month crude oil prices on the world market collapsed. Today a barrel of oil of any grade is more than two times cheaper than March 1.

The President of the United States Donald trump expressed the willingness to talks between Moscow and Riyadh if the need arises.

About short-sighted policy of the Kremlin to export oil “FACTS” said in an exclusive interview with renowned analyst Slava Rabinovich.

