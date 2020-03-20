Singer Anna Nilova presented a new song Solo

Anna Nilova presented a new single “Solo” which will be included in the solo album of the singer. The song appeared on the official YouTube channel of the artist.

Author and composer of the track came from nil, the artist sings in the style of pop rock.

According to Ani, “Solo”, a song about the confusion of emotions: when you come home, fall on the couch, taking up an instrument, and dumped all of my emotions into the song.

“You’re always alone and no matter how many people surrounds you. You have from himself – that is the reality. And she me, no longer frightening. Many think this song will be coming”, said Anna Nilova.

Soon is also expected the release of an album of original songs. It will include already known for the singles “With you”, “Dreams for two” new song “Solo” and others.

