Singer Pink and her three year old son has been exposed to coronavirus

American singer Pink announced to media that had coronavirus. 40-year-old star wrote that the symptoms of the disease manifested itself in her and her three year old son jameson two weeks ago. Test Pink COVID-19 showed a positive result. Currently, after treatment in isolation, the singer feels fine. Re-test was already negative.

Details of the disease in baby Pink are not reported. In addition to his son, the singer and her husband, motorcycle racer Carey HART also has eight-year-old daughter willow.

The star said that the disease is “serious and real”. And urged his fans to respect security measures. She also criticized the U.S. government for the lack of the required number of available tests for the coronavirus.

Pink, which is among the highest paid singers in the world also made donations totaling millions of dollars for the benefit of employees of the health sector.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, the US continues to lead in number of infections. The total number of infected reached 271 thousand 152 people. Died 6 946.

