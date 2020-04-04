Singer Pink had contracted the coronavirus

American singer Pink and her three year old son contracted the coronavirus COVID-19.

About the artist told fans on his Twitter page. According to her, the disease test confirmed two weeks ago after the appearance of the first symptoms.

“Two weeks ago my three year old son jameson and I had the symptoms COVID-19. Fortunately, our doctor had access to the tests, and my test result was positive,” wrote Pink.

Then the singer and her family for two weeks stayed at home and followed the instructions of the doctors.

“Just a couple of days ago we had a re-test, and now, fortunately, the result was negative,” she said.

The singer transferred one million dollars to relief funds in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19, thanked the doctors and asked people to stay home.

As the Free Press wrote earlier, Israel has discovered coronavirus, the health Minister Yaakov of Litzman and his wife.

