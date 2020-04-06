Singer Pink had coronavirus along with a three year old son

Pink said that he had been exposed to coronavirus along with a three year old son. The star and her baby was in isolation, and two weeks after treatment rerun the test on COVID-19. About this 40-year-old actress said in her Instagram.

About the infection COVID-19 Pink confessed followers this Friday. She noted that the re-tests came back negative.

“Two weeks ago my three year old son jameson and I had the symptoms COVID-19. Fortunately, our family doctor had access to the tests, they were positive. My family has already isolated themselves, and we continued to do this for the last two weeks, following the instructions of the doctor. Just a few days ago we passed the repeated tests, which, fortunately, turned out to be negative,” wrote in the post Pink.

It also urged his fans to respect the quarantine and stay home.

In addition, Pink has donated 500 thousand dollars to the emergency Fund of temple hospital in Philadelphia and crisis Fund COVID-19 mayor of the city of Los Angeles.