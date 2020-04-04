Singer Pink has reported positive test for a “crown”

American singer Alecia Beth Moore, acting under the pseudonym Pink, said in his Twitterthat she was diagnosed with coronavirus infection COVID-19.

She told me that two weeks ago she and her three year old son jameson developed symptoms of coronavirus, after which she passed the necessary tests, which came back positive.

According to the singer, then the whole family had to go into home quarantine.

As noted by the artist, a few days ago, they again passed the test for the coronavirus, the result of which was negative.