Singer Viktor Pavlik will perform acoustic online concert

Певец Виктор Павлик выступит с акустическим онлайн-концертом

Tonight, March 27, the Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik will perform acoustic online concert. About it reports the edition “Rumor”.

“His songs increased generation and they still mattered. People’s artist of Ukraine, member of “area A”, the author of hits “podobashe Ti meni”, “Sikidim”, “City green” and of course “Hi Obraniak, hi prebaceni” today, especially for You”, – stated in the message.

The concert on 27 March at 20:00.

As previously reported, the Comedy “My thoughts quiet” Antonio Lukic goes online rental.

