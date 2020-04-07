“Sitting at home”: young husband grandmother denied her to be hospitalized with coronavirus

The young husband, the Russian singer Nadezhda Babkina, which, according to media reports, was hospitalized in a private clinic with a coronavirus, Eugene Gore denied his wife’s illness. He argues that the 70-year-old actress feels great, is at home doing his thing.

“This is an absolute fake, she sits at home and does the housework and even temperature”, — quotes the Hill MK.

National artist extensive pneumonia.

Recall, the 70-year-old singer is at risk. Recently, she and her husband had been in the United States. When he returned, did not adhere to isolation and lived an active lifestyle, starred in the program “Fashionable sentence”, visited the “Evening Urgant”, rehearsing with her ensemble “Russian song”. 24 March, she showed what remedies I use.

“I was wearing a mask because I’m high risk. But it only figures, as of and for feel any risk I have. We continue to rehearse in order to maintain the mood of the whole country. And maybe one of these days we will be going live and will sing you a song. Us in the theater not so much, we go through all sorts of variations: we make our shots, we swallow pills, we wash our hands, we have disinfected the room. We have a special bulb that handles the area where we gather. As we gather in the rehearsal and in the cupboard, nowhere else”, — said Babkin.

Moreover, 19 Mar Babkina gave a party in honor of his 70th birthday. Birthday, she walked with family and team.

On the eve of illness, March 29, Babkina recorded a video which looked very fresh and cheerful, asked everyone to stay home.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Nadezhda Babkina (@ngbabkina) 29 Mar 2020 4:07 PDT

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter