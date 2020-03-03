Sitting on the neck of Putin: Assad compared the slain leader of “DNR” Zakharchenko

Syria, where Turkish troops are fighting against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, is not on the world stage as an independent player. Assad is completely dependent on Russia and Iran. In an interview with “the FACTS”, said Russian journalist Leonid Radzikhovsky.

According to him, Syria is a geographical place where rampant gang who came from Iran, Hezbollah, gangs who hired Saudi Arabia, and the remnants of ISIS.

According to Radzikhovsky, Assad can be compared with the late leader “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko or with the present — Denis Pushilin — puppets in the hands of the Kremlin.

“At the time when the Donbass Russian go, he (the President — ed.) will be “no”. So Assad sits entirely on the neck of Russia and Iran”, — said the journalist.

We will remind, after the aggravation of the military conflict in Syria, Russia is supporting Bashar al-Assad, sent to the Mediterranean sea and two of the frigate “Admiral Makarov” and “Admiral Grigorovich” and landing ship “Orsk” the black sea fleet. At the same time, carrier strike group the U.S. Navy led by the nuclear aircraft carrier “Eisenhower”, passing the Strait of Gibraltar, entered the Mediterranean sea.

Details about the confrontation between Putin and Erdogan in Syria and how it can affect the head of the Russian Federation, read in the material “FACTS”: “IN the event of war with Turkey killed hundreds of Russians. Putin will not forgive, — a Russian journalist”.

