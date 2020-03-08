Sivasspor v Galatasaray: live streaming free for the Turkish Super L

Sivasspor v Galatasaray. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 8, 2020)

We have prepared a forecast for the match “Sivasspor” – “Galatasaray”, which will be held on March 8. Teams are not far from each other in the standings. What will be the outcome of the game?

Sivasspor had an excellent first half of the season, not everything was so successful in the second half, today the club is in fourth place, ahead of Besiktas by eight points. “Brave” were able to rehabilitate themselves after a series of seven matches without victories, winning the last two. Last round, we managed to prevail over Ankaragucu (3-0).

Yatabare is the team’s top scorer; he has hit an opponent’s goal 11 times.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray scored great form, winning five games in a row. The club ranks above today’s opponent. The Lions have won nine of their last ten matches. On the road, the “yellow-red” also play confidently, with only three away defeats per season. The result of the previous match was a victory 3-0 against the Genclerbirligi.

Falcao scored a double in the last meeting.

Statistics

Sivasspor won in two of the last five matches.

Galatasaray wins five games in a row.

Sivasspor lost the last full-time meeting.

Forecast

In the confrontation, two clubs will come together from the top of the standings, the guests win five games in a row. The last full-time meeting ended with a score of 3: 2, in which Sivasspor was weaker. “Lions” are in excellent condition and almost do not lose on the road. We believe that Galatasaray will win, but will not open and will not miss much.

Our forecasts are a total of less than (2.5) in Winline BC for 2.05 and Asian handicap (0) at Galatasaray for 1.95.