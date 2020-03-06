Six months rape 9-year-old girl in a fitness club: in Russia detained the coach is a pedophile

In Russia, it has exposed another of the coach is a pedophile, who is suspected of raping a minor. In this case we are talking about a 56-year-old karate teacher from Moscow, writes the website of the TV channel REN TV.

It is reported that the police asked Anna B., who said that the man had committed violent acts of a sexual nature in relation to her 9-year-old daughter. According to the woman, the crimes occurred from February to may 2019. The scene — a fitness club on the street Krasnaya Sosna.

According to some reports, statements of a similar kind the coach was filed by several people — in particular, the parents of a 13-year-old girl and student of the 3rd class.

It is known that in 2001 a man was detained on suspicion of aiding and inciting to murder.

At present, the suspect of pedophilia coach arrested by the police. A criminal case under article violent acts of a sexual nature.

who hide their perverse tendencies under the guise of the priest, the official position and even a police uniform.

