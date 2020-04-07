Skiing on the flat: the Spaniard shot a funny video about the “cool” climbing

Many Europeans are forced to spend most of their time at home in quarantine, adhering to self-imposed isolation. But even some of them find a way to brighten up gray days in the apartment.

This writes the Telegraph.

One of those originals was a 28-year-old Director and photographer Philip Klein Guerrero — German, living most of his life in Spain.

According to Philip, he had to go to the mountains with his family and pursue his hobby — well as free-ride. However, due to the spread of the coronavirus he had to postpone his plans.

“Because of the quarantine I was thinking about skiing, so I started to think how it is possible to ski from the comfort of the living room”, he said.

According to Klein, that day, when Spain began to impose restrictions, he had a bus ticket to the ski resort of La Grave in France — he could have a whole week to ski with my family and not worry about quarantine.

“It was a freeride trip that I had been saving for a year, everything was planned. I could sit in this bus, but when I saw that the situation is getting worse, I decided it would be a bit immoral to ski when in Spain people die”, — said Philip Klein

So unpicked Philip decided to home. According to the boy, he had seen many funny videos where people do it at home.

And he decided to make something funny and entertaining.

Philip works as an engineer in a Spanish company for the production of SEAT cars, so is familiar with many modern technologies.

He attached a camera to the ceiling and started to capture my video.

“On Thursday morning I saw that the outside was good lighting, and decided to do it. I moved all the furniture, turned on the light, put the camera on the ceiling, and in six hours it was done” — with a laugh he says.

The video went viral online and currently has collected nearly 600 thousand likes and views.

Encouraged by the success of Philip, and he hopes to continue his shooting in the apartment. But at the same time, deep down, believe that the quarantine will end someday, and he will be able to travel to these mountains.

spend the quarantine.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter