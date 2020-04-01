Skuuu: the series addresses the punchlines de Booba, NLP, Niska and Vald !

Share on Facebook

After Heuss Bastard, SCH and Damso, the animated series Skuuu going to Booba, NLP, Vald and Niska. Check out this last episode hilarious !

Imager the punchlines of the most crazy of our rappers favorite, what a genius idea ! For this 4th episode of Skuuu, the animated series tackles Vald, Niska, NLP, but also Booba ! MCE TV you balance it all !

If our French rappers have a lot of talent, they are also known for their punchlines delusional.

To our delight, Lacrem TV then launched into an explanation… In the drawing !

Check out Skuuu, the animated series wacky addressing their most beautiful metaphors.

For this 4th episode, Booba, Niska, NLP and Vald are thus passed to the saucepan. As you can imagine, the video is hilarious !

But that Niska was talking with the famous punchline ? ” The pussy of the small room, my bed smells like salted fish “.

We finally have the answer ! At a dinner to chandellex, they then discovered that the rapper sharing his life with Ariel, the little mermaid. This explains it !

Booba is his show in Skuuu

And yes, to the delight of fans, Booba is also present in the episode !

You wonder, then, that it is the punchline that should be this appearance ? Taken from his song Little Girl, so that is it.

“At the crotch, this is not the size of my b***, that is 9 millimeters. Bang, bang, bang “.

Therefore, we can see, therefore, Booba enter a strip club and talk to the dancers. ” This is a robbery ! I want to see all your S*****Zer in the air ! “.

Once again, the episode was a real hit. Output on the 26th of last march, he has already more than 166 thousand views on YouTube.

Moreover, internet users have been very many to respond. ” Keep it up, this is awesome “.

“Too bad this is so short, but that is what I tap bars every time !” . We hope you enjoy the episode !