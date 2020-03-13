Śląsk Wrocław Vs Raków Częstochowa live streaming free for the Ekstraklasa

Śląsk Wrocław Vs Raków Częstochowa. Prediction for the match of the championship of Poland (March 13, 2020)

In the 27th round of the Polish Championship, лljensk and Rakóv will meet on March 13, we offer our forecast. The guests won the last meeting in person. Will they be able to beat their rival twice this season?

Śląsk Wrocław

Shlyensk pleases its fans with victories and good results. The team is now in the league in fourth place with 42 points in the piggy bank. In the last five meetings, the club showed not the best game, he was able to win twice, played a draw once and failed twice. The “military” distinguished themselves in matches against Gurnik (2: 1) and Crown (2: 1).

In the infirmary are Adrian Luzczzarz, Mariusa Paveles, Mateus Radeski, Lucas Brož and Vožsies.

Raków Częstochowa

“Rakuv” started pretty well in the current championship. The past five meetings for the fans of the “red-blue” were successful. Their favorite team was able to defeat the opponent twice, to play twice in a draw and suffered one defeat. Squad Marek Papshuna excelled in games against “Piast Gliwice” (2: 0) and “Płock” (2: 0). Now the team she is in the league is on the ninth line with 36 points in the asset.

Arkadius Kasperkievich will not be able to take part in the match due to injury.

Statistics

Shlensk won two of five past matches.

Rakuv won the last meeting in person.

Rakuv lost one of its last five meetings.

Forecast

In the current confrontation, teams will meet that are now performing pretty well in the current championship. We suggest betting that guests in this meeting will not lose. “Rakuv” is well motivated, he is close to getting into the playoffs. It will also play a role that the hosts will not have key players who could turn the outcome of the match.

