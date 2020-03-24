Russian musician Sergey Shnurov, who recently decided to become a politician, again angered fellow words about Crimea.

This time the Cord wrote a poem about sanctions and not only.

“Crimea is ours, now what else.

Nobody recognized but your.

But you must inevitably,

From all the willing homage

To hear. Slave unity

And build fake votes.

That is not on your all disgusting

Have no judgments of the poles.

Let the total cost,

And there is evidence,

After all, no serious business

Doesn’t open in the Crimea.

And sanctions, they’re people.

All going to collage.

In**booth for the word without foreplay.

And of course, the whole world is our” — he concluded.

Interestingly, the poem Shnurov “activated talent” of politicians.

So, suddenly the poet became the Deputy of the state Duma Ruslan Balbec, which reminded Shnurov about the Donbass and Odessa.

Tried to write poetry and a political scientist from the Crimea Ivan Mizuho.

And the Russian scientist Oleg Matveychev predicted Shnurova failure in the elections. “For example, Bulk also against the Russian Crimea, but he avoids the subject, realizing that it is better to talk about corruption, about Syria, about the economy, which he understands nothing, and so on. But the Bulk of Crimea prefers to be silent. It is proof that he at least experienced politician. And Cord rookie blabbed that he had in his head” — he said, and advised the parties “to get rid of this member“.

Recall that the Cord is a member of the Pro-Kremlin "Party of Growth".