Slavia-Mozyr vs BATE Borisov live streaming free for the Premier League

“Slavia-Mozyr” – BATE: easy favorite victory?

BATE won the last four matches against Slavia Mozyr, but whether the tradition will continue on March 28, we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Slavia-Mozyr

“Slavia Mozyr” last season showed an excellent result – the “Slavs” finished on the eighth line in the table. The team of Mikhail Martinovich began the new season with a duel with Slutsk away, but could not achieve success in it. Despite the fact that it was Slavia Mozyr that opened the account, it all ended in a 1: 3 defeat, which sent it to the penultimate place in the table.

BATE

BATE failed last season – the “yellow-blue” lost the championship to Brest Dynamo, not five points behind in the table. In the new season, the team of Cyril Alshevsky entered the confrontation with Minsk Dynamo in the Cup, in which he won 5–2 in the sum of two matches.

However, in the opening match of the BATE championship, contrary to all forecasts, he lost 1: 3 to Enregetik-BSU, dropping to 14th place in the table.

Statistics

Slavia Mozyr lost the last four matches of BATE

In the last five home games, Slavia Mozyr suffered four defeats from BATE, two of which were devastating

BATE scored five victories in the last six matches in all tournaments

Forecast

BATE in the first round failed, sensationally losing to Energetika-BSU in the first round. Thus, one of the main contenders for the championship today has no right to make a mistake – the guests will obviously bet only on victory.

There is an abyss in the class between the rivals, which can be found by looking at their last face-to-face meetings, and in the first round, Slavia Mozyr demonstrated that she had plenty of problems in defense.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1.5) at BATE . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 2.30