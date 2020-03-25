Slot machine with toilet paper appeared in the UK (video)

In the UK amid panic buying of goods due to coronavirus there is a new national pastime – a slot machine with toilet paper. On that writes znaj.ua.

Gallery owners Chapmans amusement Funland in the British town of Bridlington offer to try your luck and win a roll of toilet paper near the gaming machine.

It is noted that visitors to the gallery positively and even with humor about the idea. According to gallery Manager entertainment Andrew Chapman, one woman overcame 109 kilometers, to win one roll.

“I think the panic over the purchase of goods is somewhat exaggerated. But if you stroll down along the Bridlington will be able to win a prize in a slot machine,” says Chapman.

Some of the locals share the opinion of the owners of the gallery, and I see no reason for the frantic buying of products food and food products.

“It’s pointless for those who do. I heard that one woman, I don’t know what city, filled the pool in the back yard with cans in half. You know, it is impossible to believe in something”, – says the resident of England Peter mills.