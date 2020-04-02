Slovak Prime Minister wants to close the country due to coronavirus

Prime Minister of Slovakia Igor Matovic said that the best way of dealing with the coronavirus and minimize economic losses will be a complete blocking of the country.

It is reported by the Slovak Spectator newspaper.

“We would have closed everything that is not necessary. Coronavirus causes our economy damages in the amount of 70 million euros per day. How long we can accept it?” said Matovic at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister believes that society must first agree on this, and the public should be informed about the possible closure of the country in a few weeks. He did not specify when this might happen, but assumed it would last about three weeks.

Most people in this case do not allow to leave their homes, and will work only rescue service, and shops selling basic necessities.

The idea of a nationwide “lockdown” caused a critical reaction among many, including the partners of the party of Matovich in the coalition.

Just a few days ago the government allowed to open some stores that were closed during the previous two weeks.

Complete blocking would require the government to declare a state of emergency in the country.

As at 1 April in Slovakia there were 400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 37 of them have found in recent days. Yesterday confirmed the first death from the coronavirus.