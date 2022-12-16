Small businesses struggling with Canada Post delivery costs

Spread the love

Due to rising fuel prices, Canada Post delivery service rates have increased in recent weeks, sometimes by up to 40%. As Christmas approaches, small businesses are particularly vulnerable to these surcharges, so their profits are shrinking.

This is the case of the Pretty Clean Shop store in downtown Toronto, which sells household and maintenance products. According to its owner, Miriam Juarez, delivering an order out of province can cost up to $40; fees beyond her means, she says.

Several times we have had to call our customers to cancel their order because we cannot afford the fees delivery, says the owner, who says she is terrified by this situation.

It's frustrating because we're grateful to our customers who come to us and support us with their purchases, but at the same time we're scared of the impact [of these large shipments] on our business.

< p class="e-p">Miriam Juarez adds that she stopped advertising her products outside of certain regions in Ontario and Quebec, because it was too expensive for us to advertise, close the sale and to send the order outside these regions, she explains.

Even when the customer spends between $15 and $22 on average for an order shipment, we still pay, because the cost of delivery is more than what the customer pays, warns Ms. Juarez.

“The reality is that you always lose money. —Miriam Juarez, owner of Pretty Clean Shop

The store owner, who makes between 30 and 50 deliveries each week outside of Toronto, says she has no other options but to use Canada Post services because other [delivery] companies ] are also expensive, she observes regretfully. She therefore concentrates her efforts on local deliveries and in-store sales, for fear of losing money.

For her part, Tiphaine Quach is the owner of the company Cachette Secrète, which creates souvenir books for children and pregnancy diaries. While she makes between 6 and 10 deliveries per week with Canada Post, she chose for strategic and marketing reasons to include the price of delivery in the sale price. I'm cutting back on my margin and my business is less profitable as the months pass, so it's not super viable over time, notes the entrepreneur.

To send a standard-sized book to Ontario or Quebec, Tiphaine Quach pays between $6 and $7, while the price varies in other provinces. I sent two books to Vancouver and it cost me almost $25, says the young woman, who considers the price really excessive.

“The prices are completely outrageous. It costs me less to send a book to New York from France than from Toronto. » — Tiphaine Quach, creator of the company Cachette Secrète

Tiphaine paid just under $9 to send a book to New York from France, while it cost her $20 from Toronto.

The entrepreneur thought that Postes Canada was the cheapest and most reliable option, but I figure I'll have to look to other suppliers, she says, adding that she was unaware of those prices- there when she started her business.

For profitability reasons, Tiphaine Quach says she is reassessing how to make money while offering attractive prices to her customers.

According to her, the situation will certainly increase selling prices, thus losing competitiveness.

For his part, the director general of the Fédération des gens d'affaires francophones de l'Ontario (FGA), Richard Kempler, recalls that people have become accustomed during the pandemic to buying online. , but that they only have one benchmark with Amazon, which has tremendous punching power and can deliver extremely fast seven days a week.

Faced with this online retail giant, Richard Kempler believes that small businesses are not well equipped. A Canada Post [rate] hike is terrible for them, he says, pointing out that Flagship is there to help small businesses fight on more or less a level playing field with big shippers. This online price comparison allows you to choose the best service at the best price and the fastest in real time, then the company comes to you to pick up the package and deliver it, explains Mr. Kempler.

In recounting a personal anecdote, the FGA's general manager recalls that a Canada Post package took four days to arrive at its destination from Mississauga to Toronto. Today, in the 21st century, this is no longer acceptable. For him, adding fuel surcharges to the price of delivery is like adding salt to the wounds.

It's the double penalty of not being delivered enough quickly and more with rising rates.

The New Democratic Party deplores the Liberal government allowing Canada Post to tax 40% more. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls on Justin Trudeau to scrap Canada Post Christmas tax before holiday rush.

The cost of living for Canadians has already skyrocketed. It's the federal government's job to help, not make things worse, argues the NDP leader.

For its part, Canada Post explains that price gouging is common practice in the industry. These surcharges were introduced in response to fluctuating fuel prices and their significant impact on operating costs, the Canadian company explains.

We understand the impact what it can have on the clientele; we therefore strive to reflect current rates. Our surcharges are based on the average price of diesel fuel in Canada, she adds.

Richard Kempler points out, however, that we are in the context of a pandemic, a lack of manpower and geopolitical conflicts. We accumulate handicaps, let's not throw stones only at Canada Post. The whole macroeconomic environment is upset, he concludes.

With information from Mirna Djukic