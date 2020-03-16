Smart glasses have been adapted for the blind and visually impaired

Smart glasses using artificial intelligence to blind people can navigate in space

The Dutch startup has teamed up with Google Glass to create a score based on artificial intelligence that help the blind and visually impaired people to see. Points extract visual information from images of people, things and public transport, and then talk about them out loud. Smart glasses can read the text of the books, call friends, analyzing their faces and to describe the surroundings, such as signs of trains and danger on the streets, according to comments.ua.

The owner can use glasses to read the recipe from the cookbook, to get to the grocery store to find the ingredients on the shelves, and then return home to prepare a dish. Let’s see how it works in the video below.

The tool was developed by Envision, a company based in the Hague. Envision argues that it is the fastest and most accurate text recognition (OCR) that can read any text in over 60 languages written on any surface, from food labels to the manuscript.

Pre-orders for smart glasses has begun today at a reduced starting price of 1699 dollars. They will be sold at a price of $ 2099, once in August 2020 to start delivery.