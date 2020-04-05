Snapchat: its new filter enables you to comply with the social distance !

Share on Facebook

In this period of confinement, Snapchat has created a new filter to be very useful to meet the social distance !

Snapchat has finally launched its new filter. And its purpose is particularly in the trend of the moment ! It allows giftc to respect the social distance. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Since the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the world, thegovernments have therefore decided to put in place stringent measures.

In fact, there are currently over 65,000 people who died in the world. And these figures are only falling always not !

In France, 7 560 people have died of the Covid-19. A historic drama that takes considerable magnitude.

All the more that hospitals are no longer able to keep pace. There are so many sick that the institutions that are more saturated so they had to transfer their patients in areas that are less loaded.

The measures of containment put in place by Emmanuel Macron must thus be respected. In order to save the maximum of lives !

Snapchat : its a genius idea !

Since the French are confined, the social networks are increasingly popular ins. The number of entries on Tiktok has even exploded !

While Snapchat has wanted to stand out by launching two new filters … Highly useful. Since they allow then to keep a social distance with others.

A funny way to raise awareness of the population isn’t ! For the occasion, Snapchat has therefore collaborated with the world health Organization.

The first filter : “My social distance “ allows to know if one is respecting the safety distance recommended by the WHO.

To do this, it detects people who are around the user Snapchat. In cases where these individuals are too close, a circle will appear therefore in red. However, if the distance is good, the signal remains green.

And that’s not all ! The second filter is also very important. It therefore recalls the hygiene rules to be observed during this confinement. We love it !