Sofia Rotaru has lost a loved one

The famous singer Sofia Rotaru, who recently touching congratulated Anatoly grandson happy birthday lost loved one. On his page on Instagram, she reported her husband’s death, her sister Lydia Sergei Hlabisa. He passed away on the morning of 24 March.

“This morning died the husband of my sister Lydia. Mourn and sympathize”, — wrote Rotaru in stories.

The cause of death of Sergei Hlabisa is not yet known.

Sergey chlabicz — the father of the singer Sonya Key, who recently shared her happiness and talked about the preparations for the wedding, planned for the summer. He was known in Chernivtsi businessman, CEO of the company “Maveks”. Married to Lidia Rotaru of chlabicz lived for 40 years.

