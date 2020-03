Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru has shared with fans the bad news. She told me about a tragedy in the family. About this star reported in Instagram.

72-year-old celebrity said that he died the husband of her younger sister Lydia – businessman Sergey hlebec.

Chlabicz died March 25.

Sergey hlebec and Lidia Rotaru lived together for 40 years. They are the parents of Ukrainian singer Sonya Kay.