Sofiya Kenin vs Vitaliya Dyatchenko: live streaming free for the WTA Lyon

Sofiya Kenin vs Vitaliya Dyatchenko. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 3, 2020)

Sofiya Kenin, Australian Open 2020 champion, has lost her last three matches. March 3, the tennis player starts in the first round of the tournament in Lyon against Dyachenko. We propose in the forecast for the match to assess the willingness of tennis players to start.

Sofia Kenin

It is hard now for Sofia Kenin . The tennis player herself admitted that she was not ready for such increased attention after success in Melbourne.

As a result, Sofia won only one match of the last four matches. Last week in Doha, there was a defeat from Yastremskaya (3-6, 6-7). There are also doubts in terms of motivation. Nevertheless, the tournament in Lyon is not the most prestigious; Sofia does not have much experience in playing in European halls. Ahead are major tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

Vitaliya Dyatchenko

Russian woman Vitaly Dyachenko in the 2020 season in the main draw of the WTA tournaments does not have a single victory on his account. However, it is worth noting that Vitaly is always ready for unexpected surprises and victories. In 2018, Dyachenko was remembered for her victories at Wimbledon over Sharapova and Kenin.

This year Vitaliy Dyachenko tried her hand three times in the main draw of the WTA tournaments. Without a fight with the court, she didn’t leave; she took sets in matches against Saccari and Collins. The tennis player feels great in the halls, having played 192 matches in her career, of which 140 were victorious.

Statistics

In the only personal meeting Dyatchenko won.

This season, Kenin did not perform in the halls.

Before starting in Lyon, Kenin had a series of three defeats.

Forecast

A lot of questions at the moment on the current form and game of Sofia Kenin. There are noticeable failures during the matches, self-confidence has disappeared. Plus, to play in the hall, where Dyachenko traditionally feels rather well. We offer a forecast for the positive odds of the underdog.

Our forecast is the victory of Dyachenko with the handicap (+5.5) of games for a coefficient of 1.71 in BC Pariymatch.