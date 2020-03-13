Solar sails for ships developed by the Japanese engineers

Japanese company Eco Marine Power has developed a prototype retractable sails are equipped with solar cells that convert solar energy into electrical energy. About it reported in a press-service of the company, reports Shipsupply.

“This is an updated version of the prototype, which is part of the General system of use of renewable sources of energy for ships, the Aquarius MRE, also developed by Eco Marine Power”, – stated in the message.

EnergySail can run on a solar battery that provides additional energy with zero emissions. Currently, Eco Marine Power is determined by type of solar cells that will be used during the sea trial.

Height retractable sails is 6 m. the Design allows you to upgrade them throughout the period of operation of the vessel taking into account future technologies.

It is noted that the Aquarius MRE project includes the development of wind turbines and solar panels for cargo ships and cruise liners. Such a system is already installed on several vessels, and testing EnergySail will allow you to combine technological energy solutions.

It is expected that the installation of retractable sails with solar cells on the ship will begin later this year.