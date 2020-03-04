Sold the house and is hiding in Russia heard the news about the patient Zavorotnyuk

Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was hiding not in Italy, as mentioned earlier, and Moscow.

To such conclusion the journalists of the website “News of Moscow region”.

They interviewed neighbors and friends of the actress and say that his home outside Moscow, the star of “My fair nanny” has sold.

According to media reports, the money needed the actress to pay off debts and to be treated. Now the whole family Zavorotnyuk allegedly moved into a Moscow apartment.

Relatives of the actress, I even stopped at the cemetery in Ankudinovo, where it is visited very often. “But the employees of the cemetery will receive the money on the card for cleaning the territory”, — stated in the material.

Journalists believe that the car crash is in the apartment in the center of Moscow. Although they do not rule out that the actress flew to Italy to be treated. But then, the article notes, the star was not such a terrible disease.

Recall that in Italy went to the eldest daughter Zavorotnyuk. In Russia, even feared that the girl can be infected with coronavirus.

