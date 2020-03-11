Soloist Little Big married: first photo with the bride

Soloist of the Russian band Little Big, violated the rules of “Eurovision”, married his girlfriend — photographer from St. Petersburg Angelica Ivanova. The couple married in St. Petersburg in the Palace of weddings № 1. For special events, Angelica chose a luxurious white outfit, Anton — black suit. After painting, the couple together with friends offered, noted the event in the bar. Lush feasts to arrange did not become.

First photos of the happy newlyweds shared on their pages on Instagram, thanking everyone for their congratulations.

“Thank you for the greetings, bandits! Thank you to everyone who was with us that day! Thank you parents for us and thanks for us! Burst into married life with a foot in married with turn on the most elegant style, with a smile and love! The ring gleams in the moonlight, whiskey drinking, lip sakusen”, — wrote the 40-year-old Lissa.

Angelica shared that the wedding took place easily and naturally in the narrow circle of closest friends.

“I never thought that the Wedding can go so easily and naturally! This is largely due to those who were with us that day! Standing there, in the middle of the great hall, holding his favorite paw, I truly exhaled. For the first time after the official event, I regained a sense of children’s holiday, when you want to make it again and again! You are awesome, thank you, kiss and hug everyone!”, — shared a new wife.

Recall, the Little Big band will represent Russia at the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). According to new forecasts of bookmakers, even without the song, the team ranked fifth.

