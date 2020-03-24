Solved the brutal murder of 35-year-old

American Escambia County, Florida, authorities have solved the crime 35 years ago. About this newspaper the Pensacola News Journal.

1 Jan 1985 23-year-old Tony Ethridge McKinley, the mother of seventeen-month-old son, was brutally killed by unknown. On her half-naked body found traces of strangulation and sexual violence. For 35 years the authorities failed to find the culprit.

Only in 2020, the company Parabon NanoLabs, which is involved in DNA-the phenotype test results, identified distant relatives of the suspect with the help of left at the crime scene a DNA sample of the killer.

The search for the offender resulted in a 57-year-old Daniel Leonard wells. The police established that DNA materials with discarded cigarette butt they coincided with the DNA sample from the crime scene. Wells was accused of murder and attempts to have sex in the first degree. In the case there is a judicial inquiry.