“Some girl”: the Vine derogatory remarks about the speeches Maruv in Russia

Ukrainian singer Maruv, which fell into scandal due February 23, can not be successful in Russia.

This opinion was expressed by the expert and musician Yuri Loza in an interview with radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“I don’t follow Ukrainian artists, I do not care what is happening over there. Apparently, it referred to a girl who sings in English. They are all in English sing. Well, think for yourself, is it really something that can warm the Russian listener? English song, performed by Ukrainian artist. I understand that the Russian people can be warm to the Russian song. And English songs and it will not be good”, — said the Vine.

He believes that Maruv better to go to Europe.

“So some girl, well, let sings. Let goes on a European tour and sings, and rejoices in his work. And we are as happy? Tastes of the same. We — Russians! Both young and old. And did not please the English song” — said the Vine.

He added that all countries want to hear the songs in their native language, not only in Russia.

Earlier, Lev Leshchenko suggested Maruv to move to Russia.

