“Someone is lying”: the fans of the Belarusian club rebelled due to coronavirus

Fans of the Belarusian football club “Neman” from Grodno made a statement in connection with the continuation of the championship, despite the pandemic coronavirus. As is known, Belarus is the only country in Europe not to suspend the competition because of the pandemic. Moreover, the President of the country Alexander Lukashenko has questioned the danger COVID-19, although Belarus has recorded 163 cases of infection with coronavirus and one person died.

“We, the fans of FC Neman want to appeal to all active fans in the country. We realize that we are “someone is lying”, and due to the complex epidemiological situation in the country, we cease to attend home and away matches of our team. This decision is difficult, difficult for us to leave the team without support, but now the main thing — health of our citizens. We encourage all the fan movement Belarus, this. Let’s stay at home, reduce the risks associated with the spread of the coronavirus, protect yourself and your loved ones.

We also urge the football Federation under the leadership Bazanova finally have the courage to suspend the championship, as it did worldwide. We wish you health, not get sick! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!” — leads the statement of the fans of Tut.

By the way, active fans of Salihorsk “Shakhtar” also said that it was suspending visits and home and away matches of the team because of the situation with coronavirus.

Recall that for the elite of the Belarusian division claimed more than two dozen Ukrainian players. In particular, the colors of national champion Brest “Dinamo” protect Artem Milevskiy, Oleksandr Noyok and Yevhen Khacheridi (not playing because of a broken toe) and ex-coach of “Dawn” Yuri Vernidub heads of Salihorsk “Shakhtar”. As for the “Neman”, the team from Grodno plays ex-striker “Dynamo-2”, “Sevastopol” and “Chernomorets” Vladimir Koval.

.

Photo of FC Neman



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter