Son Britney Spears gossip online family secrets and wished the death of his grandfather (photo, video)

The youngest son of American singer Britney Spears, who recently showed a weird dance during which I broke my leg, revealed family secrets live in Instagram. 13-year-old Jaden said that is broadcast from the home of his father Kevin Federline, which currently has a priority right to custody of children.

Jaden, answering questions from subscribers, said that his mother is thinking to retire from the music business. According to him, Britney is practically not working on new songs. “I remember once I asked her: “Mom, what happened to your music?” She said, “I don’t know, dear. I think I might just leave it,” he said.

A teenager is very hard, using unprintable expressions, spoke about his grandfather Jamie Spears, wishing him to “go and die”. And when one of the subscribers suggested to Jaden to kill grandfather, he replied: “Bro, I already thought about it.”

Jaden said his father Kevin is the best dad in the world. “He’s practically Jesus,” said the teenager. And praised grandma Lynne Spears, calling her “the best grandma in the Universe.”

As for the boyfriend, 38-year-old Britney, a 26-year-old coach Sam Asgari, and about him Jaden spoke very highly. “I like Sam. He’s a good, nice… Really a good man,” said the boy.

Jaden says he wants to help his mother. And promised to tell more when the number of subscribers will reach 5000 people.

Attorneys Kevin Federline called the revelation of his son “the family business” and said that “it is the result of the fact that 13-year-old boy behaves like a 13-year-old boy — nothing more”.

Between Britney and her father Jamie long ongoing conflict, which became particularly acute about a year ago. Back in 2008, Jamie Spears, was appointed guardian of her daughter because of her unstable mental state. However, the singer sought to free themselves from the tutelage to make their own decisions and dispose of their property. She claimed that the father forcibly detained her in a psychiatric hospital and forced to take medication. In September last year, Kevin Federline has accused ex-father-in-law in beating their older Britney son Sean. The case was investigated by the police. Grandfather charged with a domestic violence restraining order to the grandchildren.

Then Jamie lost custody of her daughter. However, full freedom of the Spears is not received. Custody passed to her assistant, Jody Montgomery.

