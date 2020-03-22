Son can not refuse: unconditional gratify the network trick with the toilet paper (video)

The football player of “Gent” and the national team of Ukraine Roman Bezus, together with a family quarantined in Belgium, joined challenge #SUDAMA, which launched the players of our national team. Roman even with the help of a roll of toilet paper has demonstrated that the technique of the full procedure.

“When the son said he wanted to use the toilet”, — jokingly signed video Bezus, by the way, part of this season in the top three best offensive Midfielders in the championship of Belgium.

Note that the “Gent” whose colors, in addition to Roman Bezus, protect two more players of the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk and Igor Plastun, because of the pandemic coronavirus canceled all joint training until April 5. After 29 rounds of the “Ukrainian” team of the championship of Belgium is in the standings of the championship of Belgium in second place, 15 points behind club Brugge Eduard Sobol, a full point ahead of “Charleroi” and two “Antwerp”.

