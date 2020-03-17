Son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend the summer with Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepted the invitation from Queen Elizabeth to stay at her private Scottish castle.

So the Dukes of Sussex agreed in the summer with his son Archie to come to Balmoral on holiday, writes The Times.

It is noteworthy that for the baby this will be the first trip in the Scottish mansion of the great-grandmother. In addition, the couple plan to stay in the Scottish estate of Prince Charles – Birchal.

Note that in the past year, Megan and Harry declined the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II is due to the fact that their son Archie was only a few months.

It is also reported that Meghan and Harry will probably appear with his son at the traditional Trooping the Colour parade, which is the birthday of Elizabeth II on June 13.