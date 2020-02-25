Song from Beyonce and the claim of the widow: in the arena of the Lakers said goodbye to Kobe Bryant and his daughter…

Monday, February 24, at the home arena of “Los Angeles Lakers” in the presence of more than 20 thousand people took place the official ceremony of farewell to a legend of the NBA’s 41-year-old Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianni, which, together with six passengers and a pilot were killed on 26 January in a helicopter crash in a suburb of Los Angeles. According to the American media, the famous basketball player and his eldest daughter secretly buried on 7 February.

The date for the ceremony entitled “a Celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and Jeanny” was not chosen accidentally. February — second month of the year. It’s the number sign, which has played on the basketball team Gianna, and 24 — slot number on Bryant for most of his career.

On the Playground “Steyls Center” were assigned to more than 33,000 living colors by the number of points scored by Bryant during his career in the NBA (33 643). And in the sky released 26 pigeons — 24 in memory of Kobe and two in honor of his daughter Gianna.

At the beginning of the ceremony of touching two of their songs performed singer Beyonce.

“I’m here because I love Kobe. And this is one of his favorite songs I wish we did it together. You sang so loud that he will feel your love,” said beyoncé , before a performance of “XO”.

Then touching speech was made by the widow of Bryant Vanessa. With her crying the whole “Staples Center”.

“Kobi… He was my sweet husband and wonderful father of our children. He was my. He was my everything. Coby and I have been together since I was 17. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend. His confidant and his counsel. He was the most amazing husband, Coby has allowed me more than I could Express with words.

We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with all your being. Two very imperfect human being, creating a beautiful family and are raising our lovely and amazing girls.

Gianna… She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loved my mom. And she always told me and showed how much she loves me. She was one of my best friends. She loved the sport. She liked to smile to everyone.

God knew that Kobe Gianna and I can’t be on this planet without each other. So he took them home to heaven together”, said Vanessa Bryant at the farewell ceremony.

To leave the scene Vanessa helped the legendary basketball player and friend Kobe Michael Jordan.

By the way, when Jordan himself took the floor, tears flowed from the eyes of His Vozdushna river. However, even in this situation, Michael found the strength to make fun of themselves and laugh the audience. “I’ll have to look for another crying meme,” said Jordan, the laughter of the audience.

The NBA legend Michael Jordan

The famous ex-basketball player “Los Angeles Lakers” Shaquille O’neal said that he and Bryant had an uneasy relationship, but they always respected each other and not taken seriously. Shaquille remembered about their old conflict and a funny exchange: “I told Kobe, “In the word “TEAM” has no letter “I”. To which he replied: “Yes, but there is “me”, — said O’neill, prompting laughter from the audience (“team” — “team”, “I” and “me”, “me”). Four-time NBA champion said that when the whole team played checkers, Bryant offered him to play chess. It is always Shaq said, “Kobe, I don’t know how to play chess”.

Shaquille O”Neal

The President of the “Los Angeles Lakers” Rob Pelinka admitted that he got a TEXT from the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant for a few minutes before his death. The message Bryant asked Palinki the names of basketball agents in California for a familiar girl who wanted to do an internship. In compliance with the managed to answer Bryant, promising to provide assistance in this matter.

Beyonce, Michael Jordan, Christina Aguilera, Shaquille O’neal and favorite song Kobi “moonlight Sonata” by Ludwig Beethoven performed by Alicia keys (Kobe himself could play this song on piano). On this day, all told, played and sang in memory of him, the great athlete of our time Kobe Bryant and his daughter. Even Niagara falls was lit in the colors of the Lakers…

By the way, according to TMZ, Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the company, Island Express Helicopters, which operated the helicopter crash which killed her husband and daughter.

The cause of action was the resolution on the flight in unsuitable weather conditions. According to the statement of claim, a portion of the blame assumed by the pilot to Aru Zuzana, who died in the crash. According to the statement of the widow of Bryant, Saban was careless in the management of the aircraft and for negligence. Only in claim 27 of the items requested amount of compensation is not specified.

Recall that Kobe Bryant left three daughters — 17-year-old Natalia, a 3-year-old Bianca, born 20 June last year Capri.

Kobe Bryant with his family

Note that for 20 years playing career in the NBA Kobe Bryant has been loyal to only one club — “Los Angeles Lakers”. Along with “lake” he is a five time champion of the National basketball Association (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010) and the USA national team twice won the “gold” Olympic games (2008 and 2012). His stellar career, the Black Mamba completed in 2016.

Photo Getty Images, Twitter, Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter