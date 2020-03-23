Sonic the hedgehog, Bad boys 3 and cartoon Forward will go online ahead of time

In connection with the quarantine for pandemic coronavirus Paramount and Sony decided early on to release two online film “sonic the Hedgehog” and “Bad guys forever.” And the Disney Studio released a cartoon “Forward”.

According to Deadline, the first two of the film will be available on all online platforms on March 31. “Forward” is now available on VOD, and April 3 on the streaming.

Recall from the 20 th of the audience can watch a brand new tape from Universal (“the invisible Man”, “Hunt”, “Trolls 2”), and March 24, collection will be completed and Warner Bros. (“Birds of prey”, “Gentlemen”).

As previously reported, due to the coronavirus, the ninth episode of “Star wars” and “frozen 2” appeared on digital platforms ahead of time.