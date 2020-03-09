“Sonic the hedgehog” can get a few sequels

By Maria Batterbury

"Еж Соник" может получить несколько продолжений

Actor James Marsden, who played in the film version of “Sonic,” his best friend, Tom Wachowski, confirmed in an interview with Variety, he was ready to play in the sequel or “in so many movies, how much they (the Studio) want to.”

Marsden added that the project was going “great group of people” and that he was particularly pleased “to see Jim Carrey taking pleasure from their work”. “Sonic” was released in early February, but at the stage of post production has undergone several important changes, including has been completely changed visual concept of the character.

In world hire the picture has collected $ 275 million.

