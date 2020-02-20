“Sonic the hedgehog” headed the American hire

Adaptation of video games about sonic the hedgehog has demonstrated surprisingly good results in the home rental at the end of the premiere weekend.

According to Deadline, a family Comedy with Jim Carrey, based on the game franchise from Sega, earned at the start of the 57 million dollars in America. This is the best result among all the adaptations of video games. Previously, the record belonged to “Detective Pikachu”, which attracted 54.3 million.

Note that and reviews from critics, the film received very good. Reviewers found the picture funny and dynamic entertainment for the whole family with the relevant return of Kerry to the tricks and grimaces, which were built his career as a comedian.

On the second line is diesny Kinomaks “birds of Prey and stunning emancipation Harley Quinn” in the midst of hire changed its name to “Harley Quinn: birds of Prey” and added to the Treasury of $ 17 million.