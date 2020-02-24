“Sonic the hedgehog” kept leadership in the rental

Adaptation of the game series “sonic the Hedgehog” has managed to hold the lead in the American car.. As evidenced by the statistics portal Boxoffice Mojo, in its second weekend, the film grossed 26.3 million dollars. Fees fall in comparison with the premiere weekend was 54 percent. World charges more than 203 million dollars.

The second spot was launched debutant film “call of the wild” in which the main role is played by Harrison Ford. The movie earned in American cinema of 24.8 million dollars. Third place went to the film adaptation of the DC comics “birds of Prey: an Amazing story of Harley Quinn”, attended by seven million dollars. As the global fees, they amounted to 173 million dollars.

It is also worth noting that the military drama “1917” continued to remain in the list of leaders of American and world rentals. She earned another $ 4.4 million in North America, and its total fees reached almost $ 350 million. The increase in box office receipts contributed to the success of the film during awards season.