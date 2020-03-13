Sony has launched the development of another spin-off of “spider-Man”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Sony запустила в разработку еще один спин-офф "Человека-паука"

Writes about this edition of The Wrap. However, no detailed information about the project yet.

It is reported that the writing of the script of a mysterious spin-off began, Roberto Orci, known for work on “Transformers”, a feature-length trilogy “star trek” and the film “New Spiderman: High voltage”.

Perhaps after Venom and Morbius Studio Sony intends to bring to the screen another anti-hero universe Peter Parker. While we can only guess. It is known that the Marvel studios in the production of this project is not involved.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article