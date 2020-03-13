Sony has launched the development of another spin-off of “spider-Man”

Writes about this edition of The Wrap. However, no detailed information about the project yet.

It is reported that the writing of the script of a mysterious spin-off began, Roberto Orci, known for work on “Transformers”, a feature-length trilogy “star trek” and the film “New Spiderman: High voltage”.

Perhaps after Venom and Morbius Studio Sony intends to bring to the screen another anti-hero universe Peter Parker. While we can only guess. It is known that the Marvel studios in the production of this project is not involved.