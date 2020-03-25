Sony has released the first 9 minutes of the film, Bloodshot with VIN Diesel

The film company Sony Pictures released the first 9 minutes, the superhero blockbuster “Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel.

Thus, the Studio has announced an early release of the film in digital format. Sony made this decision due to the closure of cinemas around the world in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

“Bloodshot” is already available on Amazon, VUDU and iTunes.

Recall that in the Ukrainian car picture Dave Wilson was released on March 12 – just before the quarantine. Action-based comic book publisher Valiant.

According to the synopsis the story begins with the murder of Raymond Harrison (Diesel) and his wife. A secret group of scientists raise the man, after which he will be through the use of nanotechnology in a killer by the name of Bloodshot. With his memory back, he recalls the man who killed his wife, and goes in search of, obsessed with vengeance.

As previously reported, due to the coronavirus, the ninth episode of “Star wars” and “frozen 2” appeared on digital platforms early.