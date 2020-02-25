Sony introduced its first smartphone with support for 5G

Japanese Corporation Sony has announced the Xperia 1 II supporting mobile communication fifth generation 5G. A webcast of the presentation was conducted on the official YouTube channel of the company.

According to the President of Sony Mobile Communications Inc. Mitsui Kishida, the main advantage of the device Xperia 1 II is a high speed connection.

In addition, the model has an excellent camera quality, as it is equipped with an improved camera with three lenses.

It is noted that the model has a 6.5-inch OLED HDR 4K CinemaWide display with a cinematic aspect ratio of 21:9.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a full front-facing stereo speakers with sound Dolby Atmos. This technology was developed with the help of experts from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Presumably, the new model will go on sale in the spring of 2020. Information regarding the price of the gadget at the moment.