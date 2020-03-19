Sony releases the film Bloodshot with VIN Diesel on digital platforms

New Sony movie “Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel going to be available for home viewing next Tuesday, March 24. The Studio made this decision due to the closure of cinemas around the world in connection with the spread of coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As noted in the company, the interests of the audience remain in first place, so all fans should be able to see the movie.

“We are not too love to abandon the traditional showing of films in cinemas. However, due to certain circumstances we have to postpone the premiere in the digital space,” said the Chairman of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman.

Recall that in the Ukrainian car picture Dave Wilson was released on March 12 – just before the quarantine and the closing of the theaters. Action-based comic book publisher Valiant.

According to the synopsis the story begins with the murder of Raymond Harrison (Diesel) and his wife. A secret group of scientists raise the man, after which he will be through the use of nanotechnology in a killer by the name of Bloodshot. With his memory back, he recalls the man who killed his wife, and goes in search of, obsessed with vengeance.

As previously reported, due to the coronavirus, the ninth episode of “Star wars” and “frozen 2” appeared on digital platforms early.